Presidents Cup schedule of events

The Presidents Cup will feature some of the top golfers from around the world as the U.S. competes against an International team for the championship.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup is almost here, as some of the top golfers from around the world arrive at Quail Hollow for the highly anticipated match play event.

Here's the complete list of events, including two days of practice before the opening round on Thursday, Sept. 22.

2022 Presidents Cup schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Practice rounds

Gates open at 8 a.m. for all ticket holders

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Practice rounds

Gates open at 8 a.m. for all ticket holders

Thursday, Sept. 22

First round of competition

Tee times begin at 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 10 a.m. for all ticket holders

Friday, Sept. 23

Second round of competition

Tee times begin at 11:35 a.m.

Gates open at 9 a.m. for all ticket holders

Saturday, Sept. 24

Third and fourth rounds of competition

Round 3 tee times begin at 7:12 a.m.

Round 4 tee times begin at 12:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:30 a.m. for all ticket holders

Sunday, Sept. 25

Final round of competition

Tee times begin at 12:02 p.m.

Gates open at 9 a.m. for all ticket holders

The Presidents Cup will be broadcast on GOLF Channel and NBC. Saturday and Sunday play will air live on WCNC Charlotte from Quail Hollow Club.

TV schedule (all times Eastern)

Thursday

GOLF Channel: 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Friday

GOLF Channel: 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday

GOLF Channel: 7 a.m. until 8 a.m.

NBC: 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday

NBC: 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Fan Amenities

The First Tee

The First Tee will feature a stadium arena unlike anything ever seen at the Presidents Cup. With capacity up to 2,500 fans, the first tee will transform into an arena-like venue packed with entertainment from Thursday's opening round to Sunday's finale.

The Dock

Fans can venture over to the edge of the lake adjacent to the No. 10 fairway, facing the 14th green, where The Dock juts out over the lake. This will give an unmatched vantage point while sitting on the water to catch the action at three different holes. The outdoor venue includes a bar for fans who want a signature Tito's cocktail or mixed drink.

Fan Shop

The Fan Shop at Quail Hollow has everything golf fans could want to bring home from the Presidents Cup. Popular brands like Nike, Adidas, Lululemon and 704 Shop will be found, in addition to other collectibles and accessories. Citi cardholders will receive a 10% discount on all purchases.

