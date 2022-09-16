Presidents Cup schedule of events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup is almost here, as some of the top golfers from around the world arrive at Quail Hollow for the highly anticipated match play event.
Davis Love III will lead a team of 12 Americans against Trevor Immelman's international squad in a four-day, five-round tournament. Formats include foursomes, four-ball and singles with 30 points up for grabs. This year marks the first time the prestigious Presidents Cup has been hosted in the Southeast.
Here's the complete list of events, including two days of practice before the opening round on Thursday, Sept. 22.
2022 Presidents Cup schedule
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Practice rounds
Gates open at 8 a.m. for all ticket holders
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Practice rounds
Gates open at 8 a.m. for all ticket holders
Thursday, Sept. 22
First round of competition
Tee times begin at 1:05 p.m.
Gates open at 10 a.m. for all ticket holders
Friday, Sept. 23
Second round of competition
Tee times begin at 11:35 a.m.
Gates open at 9 a.m. for all ticket holders
Saturday, Sept. 24
Third and fourth rounds of competition
Round 3 tee times begin at 7:12 a.m.
Round 4 tee times begin at 12:05 p.m.
Gates open at 6:30 a.m. for all ticket holders
Sunday, Sept. 25
Final round of competition
Tee times begin at 12:02 p.m.
Gates open at 9 a.m. for all ticket holders
The Presidents Cup will be broadcast on GOLF Channel and NBC. Saturday and Sunday play will air live on WCNC Charlotte from Quail Hollow Club.
TV schedule (all times Eastern)
Thursday
GOLF Channel: 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Friday
GOLF Channel: 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Saturday
GOLF Channel: 7 a.m. until 8 a.m.
NBC: 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Sunday
NBC: 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Fan Amenities
The First Tee
The First Tee will feature a stadium arena unlike anything ever seen at the Presidents Cup. With capacity up to 2,500 fans, the first tee will transform into an arena-like venue packed with entertainment from Thursday's opening round to Sunday's finale.
The Dock
Fans can venture over to the edge of the lake adjacent to the No. 10 fairway, facing the 14th green, where The Dock juts out over the lake. This will give an unmatched vantage point while sitting on the water to catch the action at three different holes. The outdoor venue includes a bar for fans who want a signature Tito's cocktail or mixed drink.
Fan Shop
The Fan Shop at Quail Hollow has everything golf fans could want to bring home from the Presidents Cup. Popular brands like Nike, Adidas, Lululemon and 704 Shop will be found, in addition to other collectibles and accessories. Citi cardholders will receive a 10% discount on all purchases.
