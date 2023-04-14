Enter for a chance to walk inside the ropes at the Wells Fargo Championship

Watch Wake Up Charlotte for a chance to enter a Wells Fargo Championship experience of a lifetime.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you ever dreamed of being on the PGA Tour? Two lucky fans and a guest will have the experience of a lifetime to walk inside the ropes with a player at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in May.

The winners will be able to bring one guest and have the opportunity to walk 18 holes and see the action up close and personal.

The giveaway starts Monday, April 17 and ends Friday, April 21. The winners will be announced during Wake Up Charlotte on Monday, April 24.

To enter for a chance to win, watch Wake Up Charlotte starting Monday, April 17 at 6:30 a.m. for the keyword of the day. Then visit wcnc.com/contests to enter for a chance to win. Each weekday there will be a new key word and you can enter the giveaway once per day. You must be a resident of North or South Carolina and be 18-years or older to enter. See complete rules and details here.

Each winner also receives two weekly clubhouse tickets for each day of the tournament, Tuesday-Sunday. The value of the prize is more than $7,000.

One winner and a guest will walk the course during tournament play on Thursday, May 5, 2023. A second winner and guest will one walk on Friday, May 6, 2023.

Each winner and their guest will also receive a Wells Fargo Championship hat and t-shirt to wear to the golf tournament. Preferred parking will be available for the day they are walking the course.

