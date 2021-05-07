Blast from past as Mickelson opens with 64 at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Phil Mickelson didn't have any trouble focusing at Quail Hollow. He opened with eight birdies and a 64 for a two-shot lead in the Wells Fargo Championship.
That was Mickelson's lowest score since a 63 last June at the Travelers Championship.
Keegan Bradley and K.H. Lee were two shots behind. Mickelson had said after missing the cut last week he was having trouble keeping his concentration. It helped to be on a course he loves.
And it helped having fun with everyman Joel Dahmen in his group. Mickelson has gone nine months since he last finished in the top 20.
