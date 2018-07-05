CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Wells Fargo Championship's return to Charlotte was a huge success thanks to perfect weather, Tiger Woods and a dramatic finish with Jason Day winning it all.

Every person who spoke to NBC Charlotte agreed that the Queen City was a gracious host.

"This is Charlotte at its finest," said one woman.

While Tiger didn't turn a top performance, fans were pleased that Jason Day took home the trophy.

"You know you get punched in the gut a few times out there, you feel like you're in the 10th round in a fight... and being able to get back on your feet and push forward was huge," Day said.

The Australian wasn't the only person to leave the tournament with a big smile; cheap tickets, local food vendors and sunshine set the stage for some serious fun.

"To have the opportunity to come out here and enjoy it, have a great week. Dude, it's fun," one man said.

The Wells Fargo Championship is set to return to Quail Hollow in May 2019.

© 2018 WCNC