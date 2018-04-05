CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Of all the places to watch the Wells Fargo Championship, one little boy advises anywhere in the shade.

You really can't find a bad spot to enjoy the course at Quail Hollow though. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and the city council stopped by Thursday to tour the facilities.

"What does this mean to have this kind of tournament in Charlotte?,” NBC Charlotte asked the mayor.

“What we do here is more than just the people that come out to watch the golfers,” she answered. “We're going to be on a world wide stage."

If you'd like to get in on the action, single-day tickets are $65 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, or you can purchase a ticket that’s good for any single day for $75.

Kids 12 and under get in free with any adult ticket holder, and all shuttles to and from Quail Hollow are free, but you must have a ticket. Click here to purchase tickets.

If you're wondering about the weather, the weekend will bring a chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm. The activity will be scattered, and the risk of the rain will be low at 30%. The highs chance will be later Saturday and Sunday.

