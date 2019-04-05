CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jason Dufner chipped in for birdie to start his day and holed a 40-foot birdie toward the end for an 8-under 63 that gave him a one-shot lead Friday in the Wells Fargo Championship.



It matched his career-low score on the PGA Tour, which he last shot at Oak Hill in 2013 on his way to winning the PGA Championship.



Max Homa also had a 63 with birdies on his last two holes, while Joel Dahmen had a 66. They were one back.



Rory McIlroy, playing the other side of Quail Hollow, was stride for stride with Dufner until he finished double bogey-bogey and had to settle for a 70. That left him five shots out of the lead, but still very much in the mix going into the weekend.



