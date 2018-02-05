CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A special moment was captured on the golf course at Quail Hollow Club Wednesday, and the Wells Fargo Championship hasn't even officially started yet.
A tweet by Wells Fargo Golf showcased a picture of newly engaged couple Sean and Andrea. The caption read, "He dropped to his knee at the first tee, and she said YES!"
Congratulations to the happy pair! The Wells Fargo Championship begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.
