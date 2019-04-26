CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Players had until 5 p.m. on April 26 to commit to competing in the Wells Fargo Championship. According to the championship, the current competitors are as follows:

Anders Albertson, United States

Daniel Berger, United States

Keegan Bradley, United States

Roberto Castro, United States

Stewart Cink, United States

Joel Dahmen, United States

Jason Dufner, United States

Julián Etualin, Argentina

Joey Garber, United States

Fabián Gómez, Argentina

Brandon Hagy, United States

Russell Henley, United States

Tom Hoge, United States

Charles Howell III, United States

Stephan Jaeger, Germany

Sung Kang, Republic of Korea

Colt Knost, United States

Anirban Lahiri, India

Hank Lebioda, United States

Luke List, United States

Will Mackenzie, United States

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland, past champion

Sebastián Muñoz, Colombia

Pat Perez, United States

Seamus Power, Ireland

Seth Reeves, United States

Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia

Ollie Schniederjans, United States

Webb Simpson, United States

Brendan Steele, United States

Robert Streb, United States

Adam Svensson, Canada

Josh Teater, United States

Cameron Tringale, United States

Johnson Wagner, United States

Danny Willett, England

Byeong-Hun An, Republic of Korea

Ryan Blaum, United States

Scott Brown, United States

Bud Cauley, United States

Wyndham Clark, United States

Cameron Davis, Australia

Tyler Duncan, United States

Tony Finau, United States

Sergio Garcia, Spain

Cody Gribble, United States

Brandon Harkins, United States

J.J. Henry, United States

J.B. Holmes, United States, past champion

Mackenzie Hughes, Canada

Zach Johnson, United States

Smylie Kaufman, United States

Jim Knous, United States

Martin Laird, Scotland

Danny Lee, New Zealand

Adam Long, United States

Peter Malnati, United States

Phil Mickelson, United States

Joaquin Niemann, Chile

D.A. Points, United States

Alex Prugh, United States

Wes Roach, United States

Sam Saunders, United States

Charl Schwartzel, South Africa

Roger Sloan, Canada

Shawn Stefani, United States

Kevin Streelman, United States

Hudson Swafford, United States

Chris Thompson, United States

Peter Uihlein, United States

Jimmy Walker, United States

Aaron Wise, United States

Ryan Armour, United States

Jonas Blixt, Sweden

Sam Burns, United States

Cameron Champ, United States

Chad Collins, United States

Jason Day, Australia, past champion

Ernie Els, South Africa

Rickie Fowler, United States, past champion

Brice Garnett, United States

Chesson Hadley, United States

Brian Harman, United States

Jim Herman, United States

Max Homa, United States

Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea

Kyle Jones, United States

Whee Kim, Republic of Korea

Jason Kokrak, United States

Scott Langley, United States

Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Republic of Korea

Davis Love III, United States

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

Keith Mitchell, United States

Carlos Ortiz, Mexico

J.T. Poston, United States

Chez Reavie, United States

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Mexico

Adam Schenk, United States

Steve Scott, United States

Scott Stallings, United States

Henrik Stenson, Sweden

Chris Stroud, United States

Nick Taylor, Canada

Michael Thompson, United States

Harold Varner III, United States

Nick Watney, United States

Gary Woodland, United States

Sangmoon Bae, Republic of Korea

Dominic Bozzeli, United States

Paul Casey, England

John Chin, United States

Corey Conners, Canada

Roberto Diaz, Mexico

Harris English, United States

Dylan Fritelli, South Africa

Lucas Glover, United States, past champion

Adam Hadwin, Canada

Padraig Harrington, Ireland

Kramer Hickok, United States

Beau Hossler, United States

Freddie Jacobson, Sweden

Matt Jones, Australia

Chris Kirk, United States

Kelly Kraft, United States

Nate Lashley, United States

Nicholas Lindheim, United States

Curtis Luck, Australia

Denny McCarthy, United States

Trey Mullinax, United States

Rod Pampling, Australia

Ted Potter Jr., United States

Patrick Reed, United States

Justin Rose, England

Brady Schnell, United States

Ben Silverman, Canada

Kyle Stanley, United States

Sepp Straka, Austria

Zack Sucher, United States

Vaughn Taylor, United States

Martin Trainer, United States

Jhonattan Vegas, Bolivarian Republica of Venezuela

Richy Werenski, United States

Chase Wright, United States

The Wells Fargo Championship is held from April 29 to May 5 in Charlotte.

Tournament director Gary Sobba said on the sports radio show WFNZ that Tiger Woods will not be playing in the championship.

Stick with WCNC for the latest on the Wells Fargo Championship.