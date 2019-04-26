CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Players had until 5 p.m. on April 26 to commit to competing in the Wells Fargo Championship. According to the championship, the current competitors are as follows:
- Anders Albertson, United States
- Daniel Berger, United States
- Keegan Bradley, United States
- Roberto Castro, United States
- Stewart Cink, United States
- Joel Dahmen, United States
- Jason Dufner, United States
- Julián Etualin, Argentina
- Joey Garber, United States
- Fabián Gómez, Argentina
- Brandon Hagy, United States
- Russell Henley, United States
- Tom Hoge, United States
- Charles Howell III, United States
- Stephan Jaeger, Germany
- Sung Kang, Republic of Korea
- Colt Knost, United States
- Anirban Lahiri, India
- Hank Lebioda, United States
- Luke List, United States
- Will Mackenzie, United States
- Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland, past champion
- Sebastián Muñoz, Colombia
- Pat Perez, United States
- Seamus Power, Ireland
- Seth Reeves, United States
- Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia
- Ollie Schniederjans, United States
- Webb Simpson, United States
- Brendan Steele, United States
- Robert Streb, United States
- Adam Svensson, Canada
- Josh Teater, United States
- Cameron Tringale, United States
- Johnson Wagner, United States
- Danny Willett, England
- Byeong-Hun An, Republic of Korea
- Ryan Blaum, United States
- Scott Brown, United States
- Bud Cauley, United States
- Wyndham Clark, United States
- Cameron Davis, Australia
- Tyler Duncan, United States
- Tony Finau, United States
- Sergio Garcia, Spain
- Cody Gribble, United States
- Brandon Harkins, United States
- J.J. Henry, United States
- J.B. Holmes, United States, past champion
- Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
- Zach Johnson, United States
- Smylie Kaufman, United States
- Jim Knous, United States
- Martin Laird, Scotland
- Danny Lee, New Zealand
- Adam Long, United States
- Peter Malnati, United States
- Phil Mickelson, United States
- Joaquin Niemann, Chile
- D.A. Points, United States
- Alex Prugh, United States
- Wes Roach, United States
- Sam Saunders, United States
- Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
- Roger Sloan, Canada
- Shawn Stefani, United States
- Kevin Streelman, United States
- Hudson Swafford, United States
- Chris Thompson, United States
- Peter Uihlein, United States
- Jimmy Walker, United States
- Aaron Wise, United States
- Ryan Armour, United States
- Jonas Blixt, Sweden
- Sam Burns, United States
- Cameron Champ, United States
- Chad Collins, United States
- Jason Day, Australia, past champion
- Ernie Els, South Africa
- Rickie Fowler, United States, past champion
- Brice Garnett, United States
- Chesson Hadley, United States
- Brian Harman, United States
- Jim Herman, United States
- Max Homa, United States
- Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea
- Kyle Jones, United States
- Whee Kim, Republic of Korea
- Jason Kokrak, United States
- Scott Langley, United States
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Republic of Korea
- Davis Love III, United States
- Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
- Keith Mitchell, United States
- Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
- J.T. Poston, United States
- Chez Reavie, United States
- Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Mexico
- Adam Schenk, United States
- Steve Scott, United States
- Scott Stallings, United States
- Henrik Stenson, Sweden
- Chris Stroud, United States
- Nick Taylor, Canada
- Michael Thompson, United States
- Harold Varner III, United States
- Nick Watney, United States
- Gary Woodland, United States
- Sangmoon Bae, Republic of Korea
- Dominic Bozzeli, United States
- Paul Casey, England
- John Chin, United States
- Corey Conners, Canada
- Roberto Diaz, Mexico
- Harris English, United States
- Dylan Fritelli, South Africa
- Lucas Glover, United States, past champion
- Adam Hadwin, Canada
- Padraig Harrington, Ireland
- Kramer Hickok, United States
- Beau Hossler, United States
- Freddie Jacobson, Sweden
- Matt Jones, Australia
- Chris Kirk, United States
- Kelly Kraft, United States
- Nate Lashley, United States
- Nicholas Lindheim, United States
- Curtis Luck, Australia
- Denny McCarthy, United States
- Trey Mullinax, United States
- Rod Pampling, Australia
- Ted Potter Jr., United States
- Patrick Reed, United States
- Justin Rose, England
- Brady Schnell, United States
- Ben Silverman, Canada
- Kyle Stanley, United States
- Sepp Straka, Austria
- Zack Sucher, United States
- Vaughn Taylor, United States
- Martin Trainer, United States
- Jhonattan Vegas, Bolivarian Republica of Venezuela
- Richy Werenski, United States
- Chase Wright, United States
The Wells Fargo Championship is held from April 29 to May 5 in Charlotte.
Tournament director Gary Sobba said on the sports radio show WFNZ that Tiger Woods will not be playing in the championship.
Stick with WCNC for the latest on the Wells Fargo Championship.