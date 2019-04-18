CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Wells Fargo Championship announced Thursday that PGA veteran Phil Mickelson will enter the 2019 tournament at Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club.

Mickelson, a 44-time winner on the PGA Tour, will be making his 16th consecutive appearance in the Wells Fargo Championship. Mickelson holds the record for most top-10 finishes in the Wells Fargo with 10, including a runner-up finish in 2010. Mickelson has never won at PGA event at Quail Hollow.

“Phil is not only a fan-favorite around the world, he certainly is here in Charlotte,” Tournament Director Gary Sobba said. “His support of the Wells Fargo Championship since 2014 has been outstanding and much appreciated.”

