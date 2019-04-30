CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Wells Fargo Championship announced a five-year renewal with Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

The championship will continue to partner with the Quail Hollow Club through 2024.

The one exception will be in 2021, when the Presidents Cup is in Charlotte. That year, the Wells Fargo Championship will be held in Washington, D.C. at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

The Wells Fargo Championship is currently underway in Charlotte.

