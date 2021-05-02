'We really want people to wear their masks' | The Wells Fargo Championship preps for its return

Profits were lost last year when it was canceled due to the pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Wells Fargo Championship is back. The golf tournament starts Monday and brings thousands of people and an economic boost to our area.

But after a year of COVID-19 restrictions, it will be different.

The event usually draws more than 190,000 people and brings in $60 million, but lost profits last year when it was canceled due to the pandemic.

"It was pretty significant we were about two months out when we get the word we weren't going to be able to do it," executive vice president with Wells Fargo and the chairman of the board for Champions of Education, Kendall Alley said.

The tournament will be held May 3-9 at Quail Hollow Club. Tournament officials say safety is top of mind.

"We've gone to mobile ticketing. We've gone to cashless payments. We do encourage fans to bring out chairs because we were not able to build bleachers just because we could not use a number of the seats," Wells Fargo Championship tournament director, Gary Sobba said.

Despite the outdoor mask mandate being lifted in North Carolina, you will have to wear a face covering. According to the PGA tour guidance, you have to wear a mask inside and outside.

"While eating and drinking, they are not required to have their mask on, otherwise along the rope line, we really want people to wear their masks, and if they're in groups, we really want people to wear their masks," Sobba said.

Guests will have to answers a health questionnaire before entering, social distancing is encouraged. Tickets are limited as the tournament will be at 30% capacity. But organizers say things are getting back on course.

"We'll be fairly close to a normal tournament," Alley said.

If you plan to use the shuttles, officials say it may take longer due to social distancing. They suggest you take an Uber or Lyft to the event.

Also, no handshakes, fist bumps, or autographs will be allowed.