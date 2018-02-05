CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In case you’ve been living under a rock, the PGA is in town for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club this week.

And while the tournament doesn’t officially begin until Thursday, all eyes will be fixated on Quail Hollow for Wednesday’s Pro-Am. Among the notable amateurs in this year’s event are Dell Curry, Greg Olsen, former Governor Pat McCrory and Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

If you’re heading out to Quail Hollow for this week’s events, here’s what you need to know.

Parking

There is no public parking at Quail Hollow, but the course does offer a shuttle service to and from several locations in the Queen City.

Locations include Carowinds, SouthPark, Ballantyne and uptown. The Wells Fargo Championship is also going to run a shuttle for light rail riders from the Sharon Road West station to the course. To catch the shuttle from Sharon Road West to Quail Hollow, you must have a tournament ticket *and* a valid light rail ticket purchased that day from any light rail station other than Sharon Road West.

Shuttles will run from 5:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day at every parking location.

Click here for a complete list of parking options for Quail Hollow fans.

Pro-Am entries, tee times

The Pro-Am tees off at 7 a.m. sharp Wednesday and it gets started by the most popular guy in town, Tiger Woods.

Tiger has arrived. Hot pink the threads for this morning’s pro-am. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/UoFFs2HxTc — Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) May 2, 2018

Woods will start on the No. 1 tee for the morning group while Justin Thomas gets things started on Hole 14 at 7 a.m.

Notable Pro-Am tee times

Rickie Fowler – Hole 1, 7:10 a.m.

Rory McIlroy – Hole 14, 7:20 a.m.

Webb Simpson – Hole 1, 7:30 a.m.

Jason Day – Hole 1, 8:40 a.m.

Patrick Reed – Hole 14, 8:40 a.m.

Phil Mickelson – Hole 14, 12 p.m.

Celebrity Pro-Am entries

Greg Olsen – Carolina Panthers

Ron Rivera – Carolina Panthers

Kyle Larson – NASCAR

Wesley Walls – Former Carolina Panther

John Fox – Former Carolina Panthers head coach

Pat McCrory – Former North Carolina Governor and Charlotte Mayor

Denny Hamlin – NASCAR

Click here for a complete list of Pro-Am tee times and pairings.

Tickets

Tickets are still available for the Wells Fargo Championship and you can purchase just about any package you want.

Single-day tickets are $55 for Thursday and $65 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, or you can purchase a ticket that’s good for any single day for $75.

Kids 12 and under get in free with any adult ticketholder and all shuttles to and from Quail Hollow are free, but you must have a ticket. Click here to purchase tickets.

The USO of NC is inviting veterans to take in the action at Quail Hollow for free this weekend. Each day, 1,000 active and retired military ID car holders will get to attend the tournament. The deal is first come, first serve, and you have to register online. Click here for more information.

PHOTOS: Top 15 players in the Wells Fargo Championship Rory McIlroy, the No. 7 player in the world, is a two-time champion of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. 01 / 15 Rory McIlroy, the No. 7 player in the world, is a two-time champion of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. 01 / 15

FAQs

Can I have my cell phone? Yes, but it must be on silent at all times and if you're taking photos, the flash must be turned off. Phones may be used to get video, audio and photos in all areas during the tournament, which is a change from past years. Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas.

If I leave the course, can I come back? No, there is no re-entry for ticketholders at Quail Hollow. Once you're in the gate, you're in.

What is prohibited at the tournament? Among the items not allowed at PGA events are bags larger than a small purse (6" x 6"), pets, computers, and video cameras. You're also not allowed to bring in any outside drinks or coolers. Click here for a complete list of prohibited items.

OK, what am I allowed to bring with me? Point and shoot cameras, umbrellas without a sleeve, collapsible chairs *without* the bag, binoculars without a case, and you're allowed a clear plastic or vinyl bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12". Click here for a full list of permitted items at Quail Hollow.

Can I get an autograph? Once the tournament begins Thursday, players are now allowed to sign autographs until their round is complete. There is a designated autograph area at the tournament where fans can gather.

Click here for more information from Quail Hollow.

Past winners

The Wells Fargo Championship has been held at Quail Hollow annually since 2003, with the lone exception being 2017 due to the club hosting the PGA Championship.

Entries this year include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Jason Day. Click here for a complete list of 2018 Wells Fargo Championship competitors.

2016: James Hahn

2015: Rory McIlroy

2014: J.B. Holmes

2013: Derek Ernst

2012: Rickie Fowler

2011: Lucas Glover

2010: Rory McIlroy

2009: Sean O'Hair

2008: Anthony Kim

2007: Tiger Woods

2006: Jim Furyk

2005: Vijay Singh

2004: Joey Sindelar

2003: David Toms

© 2018 WCNC