CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Jeff Gordon knows all about what it takes to be a part of a team. These days his crew is in the broadcast booth at NASCAR races, but when he has a little spare time he's working with a different team on an even bigger goal.

The Jeff Gordon Children's Foundation helps raise money and awareness for childhood cancer and research. On Tuesday, Gordon hosted an event at The Ritz to highlight some of the work done in his hometown of Charlotte.

"I've gone up against some great competitors in racing, and never have I gone up against anyone like these children that I've had a chance to meet," Gordon said.

The event connected a childhood cancer survivor name Emily with a 16-year-old name Caitlin battling cancer. Caitlin reached out to Emily for advice on getting through some of the difficulties that come with cancer, and was surprised to learn her new pen-pal was in attendance.

"It was very touching, and it means a lot to be here and see her," Caitlin said.

"It was really really cool and kind of emotional for me to go back and feel those things, and think I went through that," Emily said.

The girls said they hope others find hope from their stories, because no matter what you're battling in life there's someone else on the same journey with you.

"We can change their lives and hopefully never talk about this or any child dying from cancer," Gordon said.

