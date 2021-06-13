x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Sports

Governor McMaster to hold bill signing ceremony to pay college athletes

The bill, which will allow student athletes in the state to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness, will not go into effect until 2022.
Credit: AP
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to reporters at a news conference on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. McMaster said he thinks after a few bumps COVID-19 vaccinations are going well in South Carolina. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

CLEMSON, S.C. — South Carolina's Governor will start his week in the Upstate with a bill signing that should make college athletes in the state very happy. 

Governor Henry McMaster will hold a ceremonial signing of B. 865, Compensation of Intercollegiate Athletes at 2:00 p.m. at Clemson's Memorial Stadium. 

RELATED: Bill to let SC college athletes make money heads to governor's desk

McMaster initially signed the bill on May 6th after it was passed in the South Carolina State House. 

RELATED: NCAA board supports letting college athletes get paid for endorsements

Clemson President Jim Clements, as well S.C. State University President James E. Clark and University of South Carolina senior Athletics Director Chance Miller will be in attendance for the signing. 

The bill, which will allow student athletes in the state to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness, will not go into effect until 2022. 