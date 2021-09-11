Gragson holds off Haley for emotional Xfinity win at Richmond

Dale Earnhardt Jr. made his lone start of the Xfinity season

Noah Gragson held onto the lead after a restart with seven laps to go and held off Justin Haley on Saturday to win his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Gragson and teammate Justin Allgaier, who finished fourth, both beat JR Motorsports team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., who made his lone start of the season and was 14th.