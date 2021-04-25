Graham scores 24 as Hornets rout Celtics 125-104

Charlotte pulled within 1 1/2 games of Boston for the sixth spot in the East

Devonte Graham had 24 points and nine assists, P.J. Washington added 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Boston Celtics 125-104.

Terry Rozier had 21 points and 11 assists and Miles Bridges stayed hot with 20 points, and the Hornets avenged a 30-point loss to the Celtics earlier this season. Charlotte pulled within 1 1/2 games of Boston for the sixth spot in the East.