CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers tight end Greg Olsen believes his 2018 season is over after leaving Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a foot injury.

Olsen exited the game early in the second quarter and told reporters after the game that "we got as much out of it as we could have." Olsen said he believes he ruptured the plantar fascia in his right foot.

It's the second time this season that Olsen has injured his right foot after breaking a bone in the first game fo the year vs Dallas. It was the same bone he fractured last year, as well. Olsen doesn't think the injury is related to his broken bone.

"It was actually doing pretty good as far as the bone was concerned, but it developed some soft tissue stuff over the course of the last six or seven weeks," Olsen said. "I dealt with it, tried to keep it at bay as best we could, but it was just a matter of time."

Olsen said he would "try not to make rash decisions" regarding his football career. According to Panthers.com, Olsen has totaled just 41 catches for 454 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games since his first injury.

“It’s just tough – to go 10 years and not really have anything and have one little injury now stall me for the good part of two seasons is frustrating,” Olsen said. “I can still play at a high level. It just hasn’t been in the plans.”

