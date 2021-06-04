Greg Olsen's son undergoes heart transplant surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — TJ Olsen is out of surgery and recovering from a heart transplant surgery.
His father, Panthers great Greg Olsen, announced on Friday evening that the operation went well, and doctors were happy with the results.
"TJ is finished with surgery and is being transferred to the ICU," Olsen said in a tweet. "We won’t be able to see him for a few more hours but his doctors are very happy with the surgery. TJ will be sedated for a few days but his road to recovery has begun."
TJ, eight years old, was born with congenital heart disease and was living with a modified organ that the Olsens announced on May 24 was "reaching its end."
On Friday morning, Olsen announced TJ had a donor match, and later that night entered surgery.
The Olsens thanked fans for the outpouring of support but also asked for prayers for the donor family.
"Their selflessness during a tragic time gave our boy a chance at life," Greg Olsen said. "We don’t know who they are, but we will forever be grateful for every day we get to have with TJ."