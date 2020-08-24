Will Grier looking to improve from his rookie season

Grier is feeling more confident in his role as a backup quarterback.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native Will Grier was drafted in the third round by the Carolina Panthers in 2019 and found himself as a backup quarterback for the first time in his career. Since last season Grier has changed his mindset and is focused on preparing himself to be ready when his number is called.

"My theme for camp has been me against me. There's a lot of things I learned last year with my experience that I had to get better on that I worked on in the off season that I tried to implement. It doesn't happen overnight, but I've liked my process. I feel more confident," Grier said.

During the offseason, Grier spent time working on the fundamentals of the game, even practicing with his father Chad Grier while doing so.

"Quite frankly, I had to work on everything. I know that's not the answer you'd want to hear, but it's the truth. I kind of had to press the reset button, get back to the basics, get back to fundamentals. I worked with my dad on just accuracy and really taking it back to the fundamentals of playing football and building from there," Grier said.

Grier is also drawing inspiration from Panthers starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was a backup in New Orleans last season.