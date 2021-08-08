Harlem Globetrotters visit Spectrum Center in Charlotte

At the Spectrum Center, masks are recommended but not required.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Spectrum Center was back at full capacity Sunday as they hosted the world famous Harlem Globetrotters.

The stop in Charlotte is a part of the organization's newly re-imagined tour to over 150 cities this year. Organizers with the Globetrotters said fans of the event get to enjoy the same excitement of the game but with safety top of mind.

"This year we have a lot of protocols in place as we and staff and players always head to venues masked up and we have changed our game to make sure that everyone is safe," said stage manager, Parris Drake.

