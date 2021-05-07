Harold Varner III discusses playing in front of his hometown crowd

Varner is looking for his first win on the PGA Tour

Harold Varner III, a Gastonia native, is playing in the Wells Fargo Championship in front of his hometown crowd and looking for his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Varner joined WCNC for a one-on-one ahead of the tournament.

Q: "You're still looking for that first win on the PGA Tour. You had a career-best finish a few weeks ago in the RBC Heritage, you finished second. How close do you feel like you are to getting that win?"

A: "I feel like I'm a lot closer than I was yesterday, which is the point. You just want to keep getting better, keep striving to do what I want to do. I want to win, you know. Everyone is like when are you going to win, I'm like man it's not that easy. Just excited for the challenge and embrace it."

Q: "You also have your charity. You've gotten really involved with giving back. Why is that something you wanted to get involved with and how is that going?"

A: "It's awesome, an awesome deal just because it's about my journey. I think it takes a village to raise a kid and if I can be a part of that I would love to do that. Just some great people around it. It's moving a lot faster than I envisioned it because it was just me and my best friend running it for a while and now it's like legit people doing it so it's like you have to answer questions you don't know and you have to figure it out. It's a lot of fun. I just want to change some kids' lives because there were older men that have done that for me."

Q: "So, the word is for every birdie you make during the tournament you're donating 100 dollars. How are you feeling about that pledge?"

A: "It's awesome. It's pretty cool. I'm super thankful for Red Ventures they're going to match that. So, I'm just super excited to give back when I can and no better placed to do it than at home."

Q: "When you think back over your career what are some special moments that come to mind for you?: