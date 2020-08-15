Hoge in four-way tie for Wyndham lead after two rounds

Harold Varner III falls into tie for fifth place

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Tom Hoge was still tied for the lead. It's just a little more crowded with a four-way share of first halfway through the second round of the weather-impacted Wyndham Championship. Hoge shot a 68 and was a 10 under through 36 holes. Si Woo Kim, Talor Gooch and Bill Horschel also were 10 under. Horschel shot 64, while Kim and Gooch had 65s at Sedgefield Country Club. British Open champion Shane Lowry had a 63 to move a stroke behind the lead pack in a large group at 9 under. Past Wyndham champ Webb Simpson had a second straight 66 to lead another group two strokes behind.

Meanwhile, Harold Vanrner III dropped back from first place into a tie for fifth after completeing his second round of play.

"Obviously, not as well as yesterday," Varner said. "Kind of sloppy, but we'll be still in the thick of things, just got to figure it out. Just didn't give myself as many looks. I needed some key saves, and I just didn't get it done."