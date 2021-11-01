Haskins reportedly visits with Panthers

Former Washington first-round QB did not sign with Carolina

Former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins reportedly met with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

Multiple reports say the former first-round pick did not sign with the team, but Joe Person of The Athletic reported it "remains a possibility down the road."

Panthers have wrapped up their visit with free agent QB Dwayne Haskins. No deal as of now, but remains a possibility down the road, per source. First by @JFowlerESPN. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 11, 2021

The 23-year-old Haskins was Washington's first-round pick in 2019, but was released from the team after throwing a pair of interceptions against the Panthers on Dec. 27.

Earlier in that same week, Haskins was fined $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols.

