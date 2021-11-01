x
Haskins reportedly visits with Panthers

Former Washington first-round QB did not sign with Carolina
Credit: AP
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins reportedly met with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

Multiple reports say the former first-round pick did not sign with the team, but Joe Person of The Athletic reported it "remains a possibility down the road."

The 23-year-old Haskins was Washington's first-round pick in 2019, but was released from the team after throwing a pair of interceptions against the Panthers on Dec. 27.

Earlier in that same week, Haskins was fined $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols.

In two seasons with Washington, Haskins threw 12 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions, with a completion percentage of 60.1 percent.

