Haskins reportedly visits with Panthers

Former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins reportedly met with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.
Multiple reports say the former first-round pick did not sign with the team, but Joe Person of The Athletic reported it "remains a possibility down the road."
The 23-year-old Haskins was Washington's first-round pick in 2019, but was released from the team after throwing a pair of interceptions against the Panthers on Dec. 27.
Earlier in that same week, Haskins was fined $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols.
In two seasons with Washington, Haskins threw 12 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions, with a completion percentage of 60.1 percent.