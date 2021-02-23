Hayward hurt in Hornets loss

SALT LAKE CITY — Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward re-aggravated an injury to his shooting hand in the team's 132-110 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday night.
Hayward crashed hard to the floor in the fourth quarter, and was taken out of the game in to the locker room.
The team later announced he would not return, and head coach James Borrego said Hayward was "day-to-day right now," but would speak to the team's medical staff.
Hayward suffered a fractured pinkie finger on the same hand in a pre-season game, which required surgery.
The 30-year-old former All-Star did not miss time due to the fracture or surgery, but missed two games this year with unrelated injuries.
Hayward is averaging 21.9 points per game, tying his career-high, and had 21 points against Utah before leaving the game.