Hayward hurts hip as Hornets lose

Star forward left in the middle of Charlotte's loss to the Mavs
Credit: AP
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward drives around Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Hornets star forward Gordon Hayward left Wednesday night's loss to Dallas with a hip strain.

Charlotte lost to the Mavs, 104-93 to break a four-game winning streak.

Hayward is Charlotte's leading scorer, averaging 22.5 points per game, and had 16 points when he left injured in the second half.

Head Coach James Borrego said after the game that Hayward was 'day-to-day' and will make the team's trip to Tampa Bay to play the Toronto Raptors on Thursday and Saturday.

The Raptors are playing in Tampa because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Hayward signed a lucrative four-year, $120 million deal with Charlotte this off-season, after two seasons with Boston in which he suffered two major injuries.

