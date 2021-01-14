Hayward probable to play vs. Raptors

Charlotte's leading scorer strained his hip on Wednesday

Good news for the Charlotte Hornets, as leading scorer Gordon Hayward is probable for Thursday's game just one day after straining his hip.

Hayward made the trip to Tampa to face the Toronto Raptors, who are using the city as their temporary home.

The 30-year-old left Wednesday's loss to Dallas in the third quarter, and was listed as day-to-day soon after the game by coach James Borrego.

Hayward signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Hornets in the off-season. The former All-Star played two injury-plagued seasons with the Boston Celtics, after beginning his career with the Utah Jazz.

He averages 22 points per game.