Hayward's 34 points leads Hornets to fourth-straight win

Gordon Hayward scored 34 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the New York Knicks 109-88 for their fourth straight win.

Devonte Graham had 19 points and seven assists for Charlotte, and P.J. Washington had 13 points as the Hornets handed the Knicks their third straight defeat.

Kevin Knox had 19 points to lead the Knicks, and Mitchell Robinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.