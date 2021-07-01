Hayward's career-high 44 points helps Hornets to victory

Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 44 points and the Charlotte Hornets recovered after trailing for the first time in the fourth quarter and beat the Atlanta Hawks 102-94.
The Hornets led by double figures most of the game before Atlanta claimed its first lead, at 86-85, on John Collins’ three-point play with 5:22 remaining.
Hayward answered with a jumper and his own three-point play and the Hornets never trailed again.
Collins led Atlanta with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Kevin Huerter had 19 points. Trae Young, averaging 28.6 points, scored only seven points while making two of nine shots from the field.