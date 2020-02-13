CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte 49ers coach Will Healy has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the school.

"They're crazy," he joked on Thursday.

Healy said that Athletics Director Mike Hill offered him the extension when the team was 2-5 to begin Healy's tenure.

"The commitment from up top has been unbelievable," said Healy.

After the 2-5 start, Healy and the 49ers rattled off five-straight wins for a program-record seven-win season.

Charlotte also earned its first bowl berth, losing to Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl and finishing the season 7-6.

"For him to walk in and offer an extension was unbelievable," said Healy.

