Heat move into 6th place in East; beat Hornets 121-111

Rookie LaMelo Ball finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists in his second game back from a broken wrist

Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the surging Miami Heat easily defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-111 to move into sole possession of sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Kendrick Nunn added 19 points and Goran Dragic had 18 for the Heat, who’ve won four of their last five.