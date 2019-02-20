CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of, if not the greatest rivalry in all of college basketball will tip off Wednesday night when the No. 1 ranked Duke Blue Devils host No. 8 North Carolina.

Wednesday night's game in Durham will be the 249th all-time meeting between the storied programs that own a combined 12 NCAA Tournament championships.

But if you want to get a ticket, it's going to cost you. The cheapest tickets on Stubhub.com are right at $2900 and the average ticket price is approaching Super Bowl levels at $3,000. According to Yahoo Sports, the get-in price for Super Bowl LII in Atlanta was around $2,300 with the average going for about $3,000.

So why's the price so high? Duke freshman superstar Zion Williamson, who will be making his debut in the rivalry. Williamson is projected by many NBA draft experts to go first overall in next summer's draft. If that wasn't enough, Williamson's teammates RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish are expected to be selected in the top five picks of the draft.

This matchup is so big that former President Barack Obama might even attend, according to multiple media reports. Barrett couldn't believe it when he was told rumors were swirling about a presidential appearance at the game.

"Man, that's amazing," Barrett said. "There's going to be a lot of people at the game as always and if he comes up, I'm going to be very excited."