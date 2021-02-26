High School football begins in North Carolina

Limited-capacity crowds watch as the lights finally come on for games around the state

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The spring football season came one day early around the state of North Carolina, but it was a long time coming.

Some teams took the field for the first time, in the last Thursday of February, worried about Friday's forecast.

Governor Roy Cooper's new Executive Order allowing 30 percent capacity at outdoor events does not begin until Friday, so all Thursday games were limited to 100 spectators.

Here at Myers Park for some HS Football FINALLY.



I already missed a TD while I was coming in, and my best highlight/TD was negated by a penalty.



We back! @wcnc @SportsWCNC pic.twitter.com/48RxHfmO3n — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) February 26, 2021

For Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, like Myers Park, that 100-person limit will be upheld for the first Friday, and then expand to 500 beginning next week.

The Mustangs spent their Thursday night game shutting out Garinger, 49-0.

Many Cabarrus County teams played on Thursday night as well, with A.L. Brown beating Northwest Cabarrus, 51-19.