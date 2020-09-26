High school football begins in South Carolina

South Pointe and Northwestern each start the season with a win

ROCK HILL, S.C. — High School football started on Friday night in the state of South Carolina.

While North Carolina public schools will play in February, South Carolina kicked off on Sept. 25.

The South Carolina High School League mandates social distancing and face coverings at games.

Each school is responsible for setting the capacity at its stadium.

At South Pointe, the Stallions played in front of about a 20% capacity crowd of 1,100, defeating Catawba Ridge, 31-14.

#Gamecocks WR commit O'mega Blake (@omegablake9) showing off the arm at QB, with the TD pass to teammate Caleb Rayner. More @SPHSstallions and @CatawbaRidge highlights tonight at 11 on @wcnc 🏈 📺 pic.twitter.com/sycElpUeVK — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 26, 2020

The Rock Hill Bearcats held a similiarly-sized crowd at District 3 Stadium, which normally holds about 5,200 spectators.

The Bearcast lost to visiting Spring Valley, 17-12.

Northwestern won on the road at Ridge View, 37-21.