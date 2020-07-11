Charlotte Christian earns conference championship

Knights avenged regular-season loss to Providence Day with strong second half

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few weeks after squandering a second-half lead to Providence Day, Charlotte Christian came back to beat the Chargers Friday night to win the Big South 4A football tournament.

Charlotte Christian took a 14-0 lead in the fourth quarter when quarterback Matthew Tuomala ran a QB sneak in to the end zone.

But Providence Day got in to a rhythm in the second half, getting on the board with a Jake Helfrich to Thomas Flynn touchdown pass.

After kicking a field goal to cut the lead to 14-10, PDS scored on the last play of the first half on another connection between Helfrich and Flynn.