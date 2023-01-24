Charlotte Christian football coach Jason Estep steps down

Jason Estep won 138 games and eight state championships during his 16-year stint as Charlotte Christian's head coach.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Longtime Charlotte Christian School football coach Jason Estep is stepping down after 16 seasons, the school announced Tuesday.

Estep will be succeeded by 2008 Charlotte Christian graduate Chris James, who was the team's offensive coordinator.

In 16 seasons at Charlotte Christian, Estep was 138-42 with 8 NCISAA state championships. The Knights lost to Providence Day in the state championship game last season.

"Taught kids to work hard and pointed them to Jesus," Charlotte Christian athletic director Andrew Ross tweeted. "Excited that alum & current OC, Chris James, will be taking over the reins!"

Can’t thank Coach Estep enough for all he has done for CCS, the 🏈 program & the kids he has mentored. 16 seasons, 8 state titles—done the right way. Taught kids to work hard & pointed them to Jesus. Excited that alum & current OC, Chris James, will be taking over the reigns! pic.twitter.com/UlLqLA7TvO — Charlotte Christian Athletics (@CharChristAD) January 24, 2023

