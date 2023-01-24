Charlotte Christian football coach Jason Estep steps down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Longtime Charlotte Christian School football coach Jason Estep is stepping down after 16 seasons, the school announced Tuesday.
Estep will be succeeded by 2008 Charlotte Christian graduate Chris James, who was the team's offensive coordinator.
In 16 seasons at Charlotte Christian, Estep was 138-42 with 8 NCISAA state championships. The Knights lost to Providence Day in the state championship game last season.
"Taught kids to work hard and pointed them to Jesus," Charlotte Christian athletic director Andrew Ross tweeted. "Excited that alum & current OC, Chris James, will be taking over the reins!"
You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazo Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.