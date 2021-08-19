Multiple Charlotte high school football games canceled due to COVID-19

Games involving Ardrey Kell, Independence, Mallard Creek and Providence have been impacted by COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple high school football games in the Charlotte area that were scheduled for this week have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.

The Ardrey Kell vs. Providence game has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Ardrey Kell program. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed at least one case within the Ardrey Kell team and 20 people in quarantine.

Independence High School also canceled its season opener after multiple confirmed positive cases. The Patriots were scheduled to play Jay M. Robinson High School Friday.

Mallard Creek High School announced its season-opening games against Butler High School have been canceled due to COVID-19. A source within the Mallard Creek program told WCNC Charlotte they were contact tracing within their football program. The total number of cases has not been announced.

🚨🚨🚨Both Football games scheduled for today and Friday have been canceled. All tickets purchased for today’s will be refunded from Varsity Tix. — Mallard Creek Athletics (@mcmavsathletics) August 19, 2021

Outside of CMS, Mooresville High School is also feeling the impacts of COVID-19. The school announced Thursday that its junior varsity and varsity games against Davie High School have been postponed until Sept. 9 & 10, respectively.

Due to Covid 19 protocols, we will be postponing both the JV and Varsity football games with Davie County High School until week 4 of the football season. Those dates are September 9th and 10th. — Mooresville High School (@MHSBlueDevils) August 19, 2021

