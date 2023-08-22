Hot weather forces changes to CMS football schedule this Friday

All Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools football games will kickoff at at 8 p.m. on Aug. 25 instead of 7 p.m. due to high temperatures in the Charlotte area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With temperatures close to 100 degrees in the forecast for Friday, all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools football games will be played at 8 p.m. this week, WCNC Charlotte's Nick Carboni has learned.

CMS football games typically start at 7 p.m., but this week's games will kickoff at 8 p.m. in an effort to avoid the extreme heat.

Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the week and could be Charlotte's hottest day of the 2023.

WCNC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich's forecast has high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s and a heat index making it feel like 102-105 degrees. A heat advisory could be issued for some parts of the Charlotte area if the heat index is forecast to reach 105.

Week 2 Charlotte high school football schedule

Olympic at North Mecklenburg

Hickory Ridge and Independence

East Mecklenburg at Palisades

Weddington at Ardrey Kell

South Mecklenburg at Providence

Marvin Ridge at Hopewell

Hough at Myers Park

Monroe at West Charlotte

Rocky River at West Mecklenburg

Richmond at Butler

Garinger at Berry Academy

