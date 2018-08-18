Week 1, August 17

Charlotte Catholic 0 GAME OF THE WEEK

Charlotte Christian 6

Our Game of the Week featured two defending state champions. The Knights pitch a shutout against the Cougars.

Myers Park 35

Olympic 0

Harding University 6

Hough 56

Vance 21

West Meck 14

Sun Valley 35

Forest Hills 13

Hickory Ridge 31

Concord 0

Providence 45

East Meck 13

Week 2 Game of the Week

Mallard Creek at Butler

-OR-

South Pointe at Rock Hill

