Charlotte Christian School to dedicate baseball field to late coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Christian School is set to remember a titular member of its community Thursday evening.

During Thursday's baseball game, the school will dedicate the baseball field to its late Coach Greg Simmons.

The ceremony will take place around 5:55 p.m. prior to the opening pitch at 6 p.m.

The school announced the varsity coach's death following a battle with lung cancer back in January, where they reminisced on his 30-year tenure with the Knights and the storied career he led. Simmons joined the school in 1989, taking the helm of the baseball program in 1992.

"For the last 13 years, Greg Simmons has been my colleague, neighbor, friend, and most importantly, a brother in Christ. The Lord Jesus called Greg to his eternal home this morning,” shared Head of School Barry Giller in a statement. The school also cited Psalm 30:5 to find comfort: Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes in the morning.

During his time with the Knights, Simmons racked up 733 career wins, which included 16 state titles and 22 conference titles with the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA). He was also the winningest coach of any sport in Charlotte Christian School history, along with the most wins in NCISAA baseball.