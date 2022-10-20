'When you look good you play good' | Charlotte barber shop gives discounted cuts to help girls' basketball team

Premier Grooming Academy held a fundraising event and donated all proceeds to Mallard Creek High School's girls' basketball team.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shawn Tapley is the co-owner of barber school Premier Grooming Academy and a father to Gabby Tapely who plays on the Mallard Creek High School's girls' basketball team.

He noticed his daughter’s team had a low budget and limited resources, so he decided to use his business to help out his daughter, who's a senior this year.

He brainstormed with other parents and decided to take action by holding a fundraising event.

The event allowed them to do $10 cuts, donating all the money earned to the team.

Tapley said they also received donations from people who did not get haircuts but wanted to show their support.

"The looks on these young girls' faces are amazing, just knowing they have their needs taken care of and people are behind them supporting them," Tapley shared.

The fundraising event not only allowed them to provide things like meals, uniforms and workout clothes for the team, but it also allowed them to show the girls the loads of support they have within their own community.

"When you look good you play good," Tapley said.

His daughter Gabby said she couldn't be more proud of her dad for contributing to her team and school.

"I like feeling fresh," Gabby said. "What we are wearing motivates our team to be good."

Gabby said they couldn’t have been more proud of the community stepping in and coming together to help

"Most people don’t realize there is a lot of work that goes on off the court," Karlyn Dixon, the basketball coach, said. "We have to make sure the girls are good and taken care of."

They're looking forward to having a really successful season, now with newfound confidence knowing the community has their back.

