West Charlotte High School crowned state basketball champs

The Mighty Lions brought home the ultimate win for conference 3A!

The West Charlotte High School Mighty Lions are bringing home the ultimate win for the men's basketball team!

On Saturday, the team traveled to Raleigh to take on Fayetteville's Seventy-First High School in a clash for the championship, and they were able to take home the crown with a hard-fought 83-75 win.

The Mighty Lions last danced in Raleigh in 2019, just missing the state championship to South Central. In 2022, the Lions roared back to bring it all the way back to the Queen City.

Your West Charlotte High School Mighty Lions are 2021-2022 NC State Champions 🏀 🏆 🦁 Posted by West Charlotte High School on Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday's win was a full-circle moment for senior player Chancelor Morrow. He was a freshman on the varsity team when the Lions last made state in 2019, and told WCNC Charlotte his dream would be for his class to haul home the hardware. It's also another nice accomplishment to cap off his high school career; he played varsity football for the Mighty Lions and is committed to hit the turf for the University of Louisville.

Leading up to their state win, the Mighty Lions were 21-9 for the season. This will mark the team's seventh state win in basketball in school history, and their first championship in class 3A; all six previous wins were in class 4A, before the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's most recent conference realignment.

