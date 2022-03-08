West Charlotte basketball team aims for state title

The Mighty Lions will face off against Fayetteville’s Seventy-First High School on March 12.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School’s men’s basketball team is shooting for the state championship this weekend, facing off against Fayetteville’s Seventy-First High School.

The Mighty Lions' record is 21-9 on the season, just one game and a few more baskets away from bringing the ultimate “W” back to Charlotte.

For one player on the team, he’s been waiting for this chance since his freshman year.

Chancelor Morrow started playing varsity basketball as a freshman. The team came up just shy of the state title that year.

“We went to state,” he said. “We lost state to South Central.”

Now, with four years of varsity basketball experience, he’s ready to make this state championship game a slam dunk win for West Charlotte and cement his legacy.

“2022 class winning the state championship,” Morrow mused. It would be yet another major victory for him; he also played varsity football during his time at West Charlotte and has committed to play for the University of Louisville in Kentucky.

As much as Morrow has improved on the court in the last four years, his coach says he’s become an even better leader off the court.

“I see it even more in him each week, you know, by him being a better leader, talking to the kids in the locker room, plays in the locker room, during practice, after practice or after practice when we meet after practice,” said Jacoby Davis, head men’s basketball coach at West Charlotte High School. “There’s nothing else, cause you need that.”

The state championship game will be played at noon at North Carolina State University’s Reynolds Coliseum.

Contact Kendall Morris at kmorris2@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.