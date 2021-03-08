Multiple Charlotte high school football games canceled due to COVID-19

Games involving Ardrey Kell, Independence, Mallard Creek and Providence have been impacted by COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple high school football games in the Charlotte area that were scheduled for this week have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.

The Ardrey Kell vs. Providence game has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Ardrey Kell program. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed at least one case within the Ardrey Kell team and 20 people in quarantine.

Independence High School also canceled its season opener after multiple confirmed positive cases. The Patriots were scheduled to play Jay M. Robinson High School Friday.

Mallard Creek High School announced its season-opening games against Butler High School have been canceled due to COVID-19. A source within the Mallard Creek program told WCNC Charlotte they were contact tracing within their football program. The total number of cases has not been announced.

🚨🚨🚨Both Football games scheduled for today and Friday have been canceled. All tickets purchased for today’s will be refunded from Varsity Tix. — Mallard Creek Athletics (@mcmavsathletics) August 19, 2021

"All of that excitement is tempered with this whole delta variant that is just raging right now and causing havoc with all of our sports programs," North Carolina High School Athletic Association's Commissioner Que Tucker said.

Despite the COVID-19 cases, there are safety protocols in place.

According to CMS, athletes and fans must wear masks inside all school buildings. Outside, the district recommends fans wear a face covering.

But Tucker said that could change.

"We don't want to have to get to a point where we have to wear the mask outdoors, but if things continue the way they are I could certainly see the Department of Health and Human Services reaching out to us again and say, 'look maybe we have to consider football as being a sport, we need to go back to wearing the mask'," Tucker said.

North Carolina High School Athletic Association did release guidelines earlier this month, which recommended social distancing, good personal hygiene, and vaccination. Ultimately, Tucker said it's up to the sports teams to prioritize their health.

"There is no 'i' in team, and we have to be willing to do our part," Tucker said.

CMS school gyms and stadiums can now operate at 100% capacity.

Outside of CMS, Mooresville High School is also feeling the impacts of COVID-19. The school announced Thursday that its junior varsity and varsity games against Davie High School have been postponed until Sept. 9 and 10, respectively.

Due to Covid 19 protocols, we will be postponing both the JV and Varsity football games with Davie County High School until week 4 of the football season. Those dates are September 9th and 10th. — Mooresville High School (@MHSBlueDevils) August 19, 2021

Contact Lexi Wilson at lwilson@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts