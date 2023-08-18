Friday Night Frenzy 2023 - Week 1

It's high school football season again!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school football is so back.

WCNC Charlotte is covering some of the top matches early in the 2023 season, bringing you highlights and key moments from the hometown throwdowns you love and follow! Check out what's fresh from the first week of the season!

Game of the Week - Kings Mountain vs. Shelby

Former South Pointe coach Strait Herron enters his first year at the helm of Kings Mountain, and immediately doubles up rival Shelby to win the 102nd Battle of Buffalo Creek.

"The environment here is incredible and that's one of the reasons I came. The AD told me you've got to see Friday night, it's something different, it's something special. And that's definitely what it is."

FINAL SCORE

Kings Mountain - 34

Shelby - 17

Olympic vs. West Mecklenburg

Olympic wasn't afraid to air it out early in the newly-named Air Traffic Classic.

Trojans sophomore QB Chance Cato shook off an early interception by Mark Forster Jr. -- one of his two in the first half -- and tossed a deep ball to De'Angelo Hall, who came down with a great catch for a big gain.

That set up Olympic's first touchdown, and they were looking for more. Cato struck Solomon Ford over the middle for a second touchdown to make it 14-0.

After Ford snagged a pick on defense, Devin Walker rumbled for a touchdown run.

The Trojans will have their name etched on the trophy first, winning 42-0.

FINAL SCORE

Olympic - 42

West Meck - 0

Lake Norman vs. North Mecklenburg

Two teams tussle on the turf: Lake Norman and North Meck. Will the Lake Norman Wildcats scratch in a W? Or will the North Meck Vikings conquer?

FINAL SCORE

Lake Norman - 7

North Meck - 6

