Friday Night Frenzy 2023 - Week 2

High school football season ramps back up in the Carolinas!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If it's a Friday night in late August, it means that high school football season has just started. Welcome to week two of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!

Each week, the WCNC Charlotte sports team brings you highlights from some of the best clashes in high school football from the area. Tune in every week to see which teams emerge victorious from the Friday night lights!

This week, some games in the Charlotte area started later because of the hot weather. Kickoff for all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools games happened at 8 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. as the day was predicted to be the hottest of the week -- and potentially Charlotte's hottest day of the year.

Game of the Week - Hough vs. Myers Park

This week's game of the week is a battle of dogs and horses as the Hough Huskies take on the Myers Park Mustangs. Will Hough leave howling with a win? Or will Myers Park stampede to victory?

There wasn't much offense in the first half, Myers Park blocked a PAT to keep Hough's lead 6-3.

In the second half, Jamison Funderburk scored from 30 yards out on the ground to make it 13-3 Huskies early in the fourth quarter.

But the Mustangs kept in it, getting a big play from quarterback Wendell Thompson to Jahari McDonald.

Later, Thompson hit Max Amedio for a touchdown.

But Hough was able to escape with a hard-fought win.

"Our defense keeps us in the game, but right now we're not very good offensively," Hough coach DeShawn Baker said. "We've got to find a way to get that going."

FINAL SCORE

Hough - 13

Myers Park - 10

Ardrey Kell vs. Weddington

It's a clash of fighters when Ardrey Kell's Knights showdown with Weddington's Warriors this week. Will Ardrey Kell defend the kingdom? Or will Weddington wreak havoc for the win?

The Knights were looking to make an early statement and got off to a great start when Austin Settles recovered a fumble forced by teammate Daniel Bullock.

But Weddington responded. Tyler Budge tossed a long ball down the field which was reeled in by UNC commit Keenan Jackson, who landed inside the 10. The Warriors went on to score and make it 7-0.

Later, Weddington took to the ground attack with long touchdown runs by Anthony Barrino and Nick Diamond.

FINAL SCORE

Ardrey Kell - 0

Weddington - 35

