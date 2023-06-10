Week 8 of Friday Night Frenzy 2023

It's another exciting week for high school football. Here's the top highlights.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Welcome to week eight of high school football season in North Carolina! That means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!

Each week, the WCNC Sports team gets the top highlights and hits from hometown high school football games and tallies up the final scores, getting you caught up on the action under the Friday night lights! Which teams will be tops this week? Check out the game summaries below!

Game of the Week: West Charlotte at Hough

Hough hosted undefeated West Charlotte Friday. It was a defensive battle early, until a 52-yard field goal to open up the scoring by Nolan Hauser.

Later, Will Jones gets the Huskies into scoring range and Hauser boots a chip shot in to make it 6-0.

Then Jeremiah Jones takes a run to the house to put Hough up, 13-0.

But West Charlotte fought back, with QB KD Smith dropping it in the bucket to Donte Nicholson for the score to cut Hough's lead to 13-7, but that's as close as the Lions would get.

FINAL SCORE

Hough - 23

West Charlotte - 7

Myers Park vs. Ardrey Kell

Myers Park was looking to win four in a row when hosting Ardrey Kell Friday night.

The Mustangs were already up 10 to nothing when they got two more on the safety.

On offense, Brock Jenkins tossed it up for Brody Keefe. A touchdown there brought the score to 19 to nothing.

The Knights forced a turnover, but couldn't capitalize, and Myers Park went on to win.

FINAL SCORE

Myers Park - 32

Ardrey Kell - 16

Lake Norman vs. Hickory Ridge

Unbeaten Lake Norman hosted Hickory Ridge Friday.

The Wildcats were on the march, Trae Seachrest gets it within one inch of the goal line, and Lake Norman scored on the next play.

Hickory Ridge QB Caden Haywood later scrambled for a score, but Lake Norman was too much.

Styles Woods came up with a big interception in the first half, leading to a Cameron Neal score, and Lake Norman won convincingly to stay undefeated.

FINAL SCORE

Lake Norman - 30

Hickory Ridge - 6

