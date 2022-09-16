Catholic dominates Providence to begin conference play

Notre Dame-bound tight end Jack Larsen makes spectacular catch in Cougars win

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If it's a Friday night in the Carolinas during football season, then it means it's time for Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!

Charlotte Catholic vs. Providence

In this game to open conference play, Charlotte Catholic opened with a 98-yard touchdown return for a touchdown by Ethan Ellis.

Later, QB Sean Boyle aired it out down the left sideline, where tight end Jack Larsen laid out on his back to make a spectacular catch, showing the crowd why he's committed to play at Notre Dame.

That led to another score to make it 14-0.

But Panthers running back Luke Bailey kept Providence in it.

Bailey, who scored a state-record nine rushing touchdowns in a single game this year, toted the rock for the majority of a long drive and scored to cut the Catholic lead to 14-7.

From there, though, Catholic opened up a big lead. Boyle found Mike Giroux on a short pass, and the receiver cutback to stay in bounds, then dove for the pylon for a long score.

With time expiring in the first half, Boyle created a passing lane with his legs, then fired to Nick Segarra for a score to make it 35-7 at halftime.

Catholic won the game, 49-14.

FINAL SCORE

Charlotte Catholic - 49

Providence - 14

Catawba Ridge vs. Chester

Chester scored on an Andre Evans Jr., rumbling touchdown run to go up 27-21 in the third quarter, but the Copperheads bit back.

Tyler Jones broke through with some great blocking and scampered into the end zone to put Catawba Ridge back on top, 31-27.

Then Copperheads QB D.J. Latimer kept the option for himself and scored.

Catawba Ridge gets the win at home, 45-27.

FINAL SCORE

Catawba Ridge - 45

Chester - 27

Rock Hill-Northwestern vs. Gaffney

The Trojans of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill will take on the Gaffney Indians in the 11th Annual Carolinas Patriotism Bowl, which will benefit area organizations supporting first responders, veterans, active-duty military, and JROTC programs. The first-ever bowl for Georgia has already happened as well in Roswell with the same mission. This year also features the Special Forces Association Jump Team, known for performing across the country!

Gaffney did not have the same sparkling record that Northwestern (4-0) did, but that could be blamed on very tough competition to begin the season.

The Indians controlled the game early, going up 14-0 on a pair of Grayson Loftis touchdown passes, one to Drew Medley, then to Emazon Littlejohn.

Gaffney got a big road win, 28-7.

FINAL SCORE

Rock Hill-Nortwestern - 7

Gaffney - 28

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.