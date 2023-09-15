Friday Night Frenzy: September 15, 2023

Who's going to win in week five?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's week five of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte! That means it's another week of the best highlights and moments from high school football in the Charlotte area!

Each week, the WCNC Charlotte sports team gets you an up-close look at high school football across the Carolinas, featuring your local teams!

Will your hometown team take home the win this week? Find out now!

Game of the Week: Monroe vs. Porter Ridge

Porter Ridge entered the game with a perfect 4-0 record and took an early two-possesesion lead.

QB Jared Lockhart called his own number for a nine-yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-0.

Later, as Monroe was driving and looking to answer, the Redhawks fumbled. Jatevien Taylor took the ball the other way for a defensive score, and the Pirates were suddenly up 14-0.

Monroe settled in, with QB Kaegan Chamberes making up for his fumble earlier with an 11-yard touchdown run to cut the lead in half.

Then Nymir Kendall scored on a tough touchdown run to tie the game.

The score remained tied until early in the fourth quarter when Zion Lindsey bolwed his way into the end zone to give the Redhawks their first lead, 21-14.

Chambers later found Kendall on a big downfield pass play. Kendall was down before scoring, but Chambers took care of that two plays later, and Monroe completed the comeback victory.

"We spotted them fourteen. You get on the goal line and you fumble, that's not a good feeling," coach Johnny Sowell said. "But I know my team. We knew had the ball coming out of the second half, and were down a touchdown. We felt good."

FINAL SCORE

Monroe - 28

Porter Ridge - 20

South Florence vs. South Pointe

The host Stallions looked to put an end to South Florence's perfect season.

Malachi Marshall fakes the toss, rolls to his right and fires on the run to Mikey Mann in the end zone to put South Pointe up, 7-0.

Later in the first half, Mason Picket-Hicks goes on an unbelievable run, making three or four defenders miss before he's findally dragged down in Bruins territory. South Pointe would score later int he drive to make it 13-0.

But the Bruins stole the momentum on a drive and touchdown with under a minute remaining in the half, and went on to win, 22-19.

FINAL SCORE

South Florence - 22

South Pointe - 19

West Charlotte vs. Mallard Creek

West Charlotte's Lions faced off against Mallard Creek's Mavericks on Thursday this week! It was a close game, but the Lions roared to win by just two points.

FINAL SCORE

West Charlotte - 17

Mallard Creek - 15

