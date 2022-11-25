Friday Night Frenzy for Nov. 25, 2022

The high school football playoffs continue, and we've got three games to look at!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there's still plenty of high school football to feast on!

It's another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte, and we're still in the playoffs for the 2022 season. This week, the WCNC Sports team has three games for you to dive into! How will your hometown team fare?

Weddington vs. A.C. Reynolds

The Weddington Warriors were playing in their tenth-straight quarterfinal game.

The past 3A champions are now trying to do it in 4A.

They're on their way to the semifinals at the very least.

Knox Willingham broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter with a one-yard touchdown run.

Later in the first half, Everett Scott booted a long field goal to give Weddington a 10-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Willingham picked off a pass, and the Warriors cashed in on offense when Tyler Budge found Evan Gilbert for the touchdown pass.

The Warriors won 17-10 and will travel to Grimsley for next Friday's semifinal game.

FINAL SCORE

Weddington - 17

A.C. Reynolds - 10

South Point vs. Eastern Guilford

South Point outlasted Eastern Guilford in the 3A fourth round, and will travel to East Lincoln next week.

In the first half, William Kincaid blocked a punt, with Chance Ford snagging the ball for a scoop and score, giving South Point an early 7-3 lead.

Eastern Guilford took a 10-7 halftime lead, but South Point outscored the Wildcats 18-15 in the second half for a 28-25 win.

FINAL SCORE

South Point - 28

Eastern Guilford - 25

Hough vs. Grimsley

Facing a 15-9 deficit late, Hough hung tough and J.T. Smith scored on a touchdown run to put the Huskies up 16-15.

But the Whirlies answered with a 70-yard touchdown run by Mitchell Summers. With the two-point conversion, Grimsley took a 23-16 lead.

But then Hough QB Tad Hudson rolled to his left and fired a touchdown strike to force overtime.

It took three overtimes, but Grimsley ended Hough's season, 40-37.

The Whirlies will host Weddington in the semifinals.

FINAL SCORE (3OT)

Hough - 37

Grimsley - 40

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts