Friday Night Frenzy: A tale of Huskies and Mavericks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the middle of October. It's a Friday night. That means we're in the thick of high school football season with this week's edition of Friday Night Frenzy!

Each week, the WCNC Charlotte Sports team brings you highlights from a set of games featuring the best hits, highlights, touchdowns, and more! This edition sees three clashes in the Charlotte area!

Hough vs. Mallard Creek

You got the feeling this year that Mallard Creek was primed and ready to jump back into the conversation for best team in the Charlotte area.

But we're not sure anyone thought that win would come this week.

The Mavs defense, however, made it happen.

After the Huskies took a 6-0 lead on Nolan Hauser field goals, Mallard Creek snagged a pair of pick sixes.

The first came from Miles Chambers after good pressure on the QB.

The second was longer, and put the game away, when Elijah McKoy snared a batted ball and returned it for a score.

Mallard Creek gets a big win, 13-9.

FINAL SCORE

Hough - 9

Mallard Creek - 13

Olympic vs. South Mecklenburg

It's time to start paying attention to the Olympic Trojans.

The team is now 8-0 after another victory Friday night, this time against cross-town rival, South Meck.

With the Sabres driving in the first quarter, Devin Evans jumped in front of a pass and picked it off.

Olympic cashed in when running back Devin Walker raced in to the endzone for a 7-0 lead.

Jyron Tosi joined the pick parade to close the first quarter, with another big interception for the Trojans defense.

Olympic then scored on a trick play on fourth down, and wins the game 28-22.

FINAL SCORE

Olympic - 28

South Meck - 22

Charlotte Catholic vs. Butler

In a night full of surprises, this was probably the biggest.

Visiting Catholic built a 12-0 halftime lead, then stoned Butler on fourth-and-goal to open the third quarter.

Going the other way, Notre Dame-bound tight end Jack Larsen went up for a sensational catch on Sean Boyle's third-and-long pass to extend the Cougars drive.

Griffin Sovine later punched it in for a 19-0 lead.

But the Butler Bulldogs somehow rallied and won the game, 20-19.

FINAL SCORE

Charlotte Catholic - 19

Butler - 20

